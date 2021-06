This year we did not know how people would respond to us distributing our poppies once again after the COVID-19 pandemic. To our surprise, people were gracious in donating money and change. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 180 and family in Great Bend wants to say a big thank you to the community and surrounding areas for their generous donations in helping support our poppy program Memorial Day weekend. Also thank you to all the companies for letting us stand in front of their businesses to distribute poppies for our veterans and their families.