Surrounded by family and colleagues, two new police officers were sworn in by Special District Judge Pamela Hammers at Monday evening’s City Council meeting. Officers Steven Garr and Tyler Stratton took their Oath of Office, administered by Hammers and witnessed by Chief Mike Reed, vowing, “I will protect the rights, lives, and property of all citizens and uphold the honor of the police profession, with my life, if need be.” Mayor Craig Henderson welcomed and congratulated Garr and Stratton as they received a standing ovation from the audience.