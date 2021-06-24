Cancel
iPhone 14 Pro could be the cheapest phone of its kind — and get a big camera boost

By Phillip Tracy
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors surrounding the iPhone 13 are flooding in as we near its fall launch, but some people are looking even further into the future. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in an investor's note on Wednesday that Apple would launch four iPhone 14 models in 2022, as 9to5Mac reported. Unsurprisingly, these are an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. More noteworthy is Kuo's forecast that a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will cost only $900, making it the cheapest iPhone with a display this large.

