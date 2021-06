What can the Carolina Panthers expect from newly acquired offensive lineman Brady Christensen during his rookie campaign in 2021?. Even though the Carolina Panthers made some exciting additions to their roster in key problem areas this offseason, there do appear to be some questions that still remain on the offensive line. This is an area that buckled in key moments in 2020 and if the same happens again next time around, it’s going to hamper quarterback Sam Darnold’s ability to make a lasting contribution following his high-profile trade from the New York Jets.