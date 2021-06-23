Cancel
Institute, WV

Three WV soccer teams won regional titles on Wednesday

By Jim Treacy
WSAZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two WVFC soccer teams and an FC Alliance squad won regional titles at the Shawnee Soccer Complex with two of them heading to the national tournament. In their five games, the U19 ladies outscored their opponents 10-1 while beating teams from Virginia, eastern Pennsylvania and they beat a squad from New Jersey to win the championship. Head coach Erika Duncan said this after the game. “All credit for our teams success goes to my players. These ladies have overcome incredible adversity. They have shown resilience and strength as a group and I couldn’t be more proud. We often go into regional events overlooked by teams but that only fuels us. I knew we had the talent and we were in this competition fully focused on qualifying for the National event. Soccer in the state of WV is on the rise. We are pushing boundaries and making history, especially on the girls side. We have lots of talented players that have huge soccer careers in front of them and being able to compete at these higher levels is massive for their development and preparation. The success of these teams couldn’t happen without the support from our club WVFC and from the state association. The work that goes in behind the scenes is unmeasurable and we can’t thank them enough! We are excited to represent them in Iowa.

www.wsaz.com
