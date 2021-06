Everyone has looked through old pictures and been struck by their own lack of clothing judgment. How did we ever think bell bottoms were cool (or “all flannel, all the time” if you’re a child of the bell-bottomers)? This brings us to popcorn ceilings. They are like the bell-bottoms of ceiling finishes. We may still long for the days where they were in fashion, but they just aren’t “in” anymore. The thought of removing it often brings shudders. Some tradesmen even refuse the work. While some mechanical sanders and scrapers exist to do the job, the process remains incredibly messy. And, of course, it’s extremely time-consuming. We asked our Pros to weigh in on the subject, and there’s a simple method that they use for removing a painted popcorn ceiling.