The federal minimum wage first began under the Fair Labor Standards Act on Oct. 24, 1938, with 25-cents an hour being the rate. The amount has increased over the decades with the latest raise nearly 12 years ago on July 24, 2009, to $7.25. The original purpose of the minimum wage was mainly to ensure the depression didn’t repeat itself and to protect the nation’s workers by creating a minimum standard of living. The minimum wage can be described as the amount a worker is worth from the shoulders down. Any amount earned over the minimum wage is what the worker is worth from their shoulders up.