Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Learning is a lifelong process

By Other News
Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was always a good student. Maintaining a high grade-point average in school was the only activity that nurtured my competitive side. But when I pursued a master’s degree in communications, I quickly discovered graduate school called for a different kind of learning, and I didn’t much care for it.

www.farmanddairy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Textbook
Related
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Get into a Lifelong Learning Habit with Expert-Led Audio Courses

Entrepreneurs should always be trying to stay ahead of the curve. They say you should learn something new every day, and that couldn't ring more true for entrepreneurs working in a crowded, competitive marketplace. You're always looking for an edge, which is why you read, listen to podcasts, and stay on top of the innovations in your field. But few learning methodologies are as action-oriented and immediately impactful as Alpe Audio.
theedadvocate.org

Navigating Through the IEP Process

Once you’ve learned what the basics of an IEP are, you might be wondering where and how to begin your child’s special education program. The beginning of this long and sometimes arduous journey can be difficult for many parents, especially new parents who are still trying to figure out exactly how they can provide the best lift for their child or children.
ELON University

Lifelong Connections: Raj Gupta

Long live Elon. It’s a phrase we all know and love. I’ve heard similar catchphrases used at other colleges, but at Elon, it rings true. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet people from all over the world, and no one talks about their university as much as us Elon folks. What makes the connection to our alma mater so powerful is, in no small part, the relationships students have with their professors. Looking back at my experience at Elon, I was fortunate to have many incredible teachers and mentors with whom I currently keep in touch. But Professor Raj Gupta stands out as someone who truly exemplifies the power of the Elon experience and the lifelong connections it yields.
Collegeshamlethub.com

Meadow Ridge University Celebrates a Decade of Lifelong Learning

2021 – 2022 Academic Year to Feature an Expanded Set of Virtual & In-Person College Classes. Meadow Ridge, a Benchmark continuing care retirement community (CCRC), today announced the 10th anniversary of its signature lifelong learning program, Meadow Ridge University, which features semester-long college-level courses in history, art history, philosophy and psychology. To celebrate its success over the last decade, the program will feature an expanded set of virtual and in-person classes starting this fall.
Jobsmulticare.org

Application process

EPFM will accept applications through ERAS for first-year residents. Upon receipt of a file, a preliminary review will be conducted to evaluate the applicant’s academic fitness. Minimum elements for an application include:. Three letters of reference (at least two are required for the preliminary review) Medical school transcript. Dean’s letter...
dailypostathenian.com

Five ways positive parenting will create a lifelong connection

The goal of positive parenting is to build a deep, lifelong connection with your child. It’s the idea that while our primary role as a parent may end when our children move out, we’re still a guiding presence in their lives. I don’t want to parent my children once they’ve stepped out on their own, but I do want to be there as a source of wisdom, support and guidance when needed.
Sciencenorthernpublicradio.org

The Sound of Science - 'Lifelong Learning'

Dr. Brynteson: Welcome, WNIJ listeners, to The Sound of Science. I'm Dr. Kristin Brynteson, director of NIU STEAM. Today, I'm joined by Dr. Muthuswamy, associate professor in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology. Welcome!. Dr. Muthuswamy: Hi Kristin. Thank you. Dr. B: So, at NIU STEAM, we talk a...
Whitefish Pilot

Retiring counselor encourages students to be lifelong learners

Whitefish High School counselor Barbara Mansfield can recall endless anecdotes of helping kids along their path to adulthood. She’s had numerous students return to say thank you for helping them get to where they needed to go, or achieve their goals — those moments of hearing their success are what fill Mansfield with pride in her work year after year.
muddycolors.com

Process of Embrace

This month I thought I’d show another set of process shots that I took while working. This piece existed in sketch form for a while, I believe, before it re-emerged from the cluttered stack of ideas that I keep laying around. As with many of my pieces, I just started...
CollegesLebanon-Express

College can still be rigorous without a lot of homework

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) How hard should it be to earn a college degree?. When the book “Academically Adrift” appeared in 2011, it generated widespread concern that college was not effectively educating students and preparing them...
elearningindustry.com

7 Prime Examples That Highlight The Reskilling And Upskilling Difference In Lifelong Learning Programs

Practical Perspectives: Pointing Out Key Reskilling And Upskilling Differences. Though the terms are close cousins, there are significant differences between upskilling and reskilling in the corporate world. It's crucial to set them apart when creating online training resources because they have distinct aims. While one pertains to learning new skills and competencies, the other usually involves a shift in career trajectories. For example, an employee may need to reskill if they switch departments or take on new job duties. Let's delve deeper into these distinctions by looking at prime examples that highlight reskilling and upskilling differences in lifelong learning programs for your workforce.
Public Healthcapeandislands.org

A Learning Revolution for a Post-Pandemic World

This week on Innovation Hub: school is out for the summer, but many students, educators and parents are still reeling from an earthquake in K-12 education. It will take time to recover from learning loss, fractured relationships, stress and other problems caused or exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, as we emerge from crisis mode, some see a chance to transform American education for the better. Paul Reville, a professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Pedro Noguera, dean of the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, and Margaret Spellings, former U.S. Secretary of Education for President George W. Bush, dive into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. While Sal Khan, founder and CEO of the online learning platform Khan Academy, and a handful of parents consider the possibilities that come with an educational landscape no longer bound by time and space.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

LifeLong Learning to present series of summer art classes

The LifeLong Learning Organization of San Marcos will present a series of in-person and online summer art classes beginning July 7. Course 1. Ink and Watercolor: People, Places and Things This course will span five Wednesdays: July 7, 14, 21, 28 and August 4, at the San Marcos Rec Hall, located behind ...
EconomyContracting Business

The Importance of Process

Without a process, confusion reigns. And in a business like HVACR service and installation, confusion and haphazard methods can lead to diminished sales and the downfall of a business. John Michel, a training coach with Business Development Resources, wants to emphasize the fact that HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses are...
augustachronicle.com

Harris: Lifelong lessons are a father's true legacy

Far too long, we have thought of fathers as little more than sources of authority, dominance, discipline and economic stability in the lives of their children. Yet cutting-edge studies and new cultural images portraying the close relationship between fathers and children are propelling us to reconsider our assumptions. In fact, it has inspired us to look more supportively at their fundamental role as a parent.
jesuitnola.org

Admissions Process

To apply for admission to Jesuit High School, prospective students and families are invited to attend any or all of our admissions events. To complete the application process, students must submit an online Jesuit Application, an Archdiocesan application card, transcripts, standardized test results, and 1st quarter and 2nd quarter (if available) report card(s).
Collegeshottytoddy.com

UM Modern Languages Doctoral Program Enjoys Growth

Four years ago, the doctoral program in the University of Mississippi’s Department of Modern Languages began with five full-time students. That enrollment has since multiplied 11 times the original number and counting. The degree is designed to educate professionals who can provide second language training for firms that conduct business...
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Harkins Excited to End Lifelong History with EHPS in a ‘Somewhat Normal’ Way

Susan Harkins is retiring after working at East Haven High School for nearly 40 years, serving the last seven as assistant principal. (Photo courtesy of Susan Harkins) East Haven Public Schools has been a part of Susan Harkins’s life since she began her education. She attended school in East Haven, graduating in 1978 and then after graduating from college, she was hired as a teacher at East Haven High School (EHHS). She has served as assistant principal for the past seven years and recently announced her retirement.
Collegesresearchforaction.org

All Learning Counts Policy Toolkit

Every year millions of Americans gain valuable college credit-worthy learning through workplace training, the military, apprenticeships, & professional certifications. Nearly all of this learning goes unrecognized by colleges & universities. Without a consistent way to recognize, reward, and transfer this learning, many people are left with postsecondary-level skills and abilities but no credit to show for it. The shortcomings of our current system disproportionately affect individuals whose learning occurs in a variety of non-classroom settings. Most degree and credential pathways reward traditional in-class learning, privileging students who take more traditional paths while reinforcing barriers for those historically not well served by postsecondary institutions. The result is persistent inequities and lower educational attainment for many–especially adult learners, first generation students, veterans, and Black, Latinx, and Native American learners.