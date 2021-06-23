Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Clear Secure Stock Is Another Solid IPO Buy on Robinhood

By Mike Stenger
Money Morning
 6 days ago

Robinhood just added another IPO stock to its new IPO Access program: The app will let users buy Clear Secure stock at the IPO price. This is the company that provides technology to speed up airport security processes. And it's going public at just the right time. Clear Secure Inc....

moneymorning.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Information Security#Ipos#Ipo Access#Clear Secure Inc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs Rrb#Jpmorgan Chase#Wells Fargo#Wfc#Kiosks#The Detroit Tigers#Little Caesar S Arena#American#Amc#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Moderna, Morgan Stanley, GE and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Moderna — Moderna shares surged 5.1% after the company said its Covid vaccine showed promise in a lab setting in protecting against coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious delta variant first identified in India. Banks — Big banks saw their shares...
StocksKokomo Perspective

9 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch With AMC Stock on the Rise Again

Why These 9 Penny Stocks Could Be Worthwhile Watchlist Additions. The market for both penny stocks and blue chips is heating up right now. This is marked by high trading volume and a large number of sizable gains seen across the board. For example, Auddia Inc. is a radio broadcasting company that has shot up by over 145% in the past month alone. Another example is BSQR stock, pushing up by a staggering 90% or so in pre-market trading on June 29th.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

How to Buy DiDi IPO Stock and Whether You Should

Didi, the so-called “Chinese Uber,” is preparing for a massive IPO this week on the U.S. market. The Chinese ride-hailing company is one of a few tech IPOs that could come close to breaking records. Article continues below advertisement. DiDi Global Inc., previously known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi, Inc., or Didi...
Stockszycrypto.com

American Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Has Indirectly Invested In Bitcoin

Global investment bank and financial services provider Morgan Stanley has bought 28,289 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) according to a filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). At an estimated price of $29.25 per share, Morgan Stanley’s GBTC investment is currently worth a little over $827,000. The GBTC...
Stockstickerreport.com

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Triple A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

Last year, the digital economy got a huge boost and accelerated tech adoption in a number of sectors, like e-commerce, finance and telecommunications. And while top New Economy stocks will continue to outperform laggards, there are some Old Economy stocks that are now showing their quality. These top-rated stocks to buy aren’t nostalgia plays. They’re companies that continue to meet the demands of their customers for quality, pricing and consistency.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $300.29.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.14 ($69.58).
Marketsadvisor.ca

Expect another solid year for corporate bonds

Corporate bonds are emerging from the pandemic in good shape and set to outperform government bonds again this year, a CIBC fixed-income expert says. Over the year that ended May 31, corporate bonds returned 2.6%, compared to negative 4.4% for Government of Canada bonds and negative 3.5% for provincial bonds, said Patrick O’Toole, vice-president, global fixed income with CIBC Asset Management.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 37, stocks right now are generally trading at a significantly more expensive ratio than their historical average of 16. When that happens, occasionally market corrections follow. While there is no guarantee that a crash is coming, savvy investors might want to take a closer look at rotating or diversifying into some value stocks as a potentially safer option.
RetailZacks.com

5 Retail Stocks That Appear to Be Solid Bets for 2H

While pandemic-induced challenges still persist, a constructive economic policy has been playing a major role in defining the course of the market for now. Clearly, stimulus payments, stepped-up vaccinations and resumption of business activities have been stimulating economic recovery. As and when business organizations and industries start to operate at an optimum level, this will potentially ramp up hiring activity, and in turn spending, thereby contributing to GDP.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Big banks, Facebook, Tesla & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Big banks – Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) all announced dividend increases after passing the Fed's latest stress tests. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo both doubled their dividends, while Citigroup (C) was the only one of the six largest banks to keep its dividend unchanged. Morgan Stanley rose 3.3% in the premarket, with Goldman up 1.4%.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: ‘buy the dip’ is clearly not the strategy for these players

Bitcoin, on its way down, flipped many bullish traders: they were forced to realize profits while they still could. The fall incurred last week pushed the market capitalization down by 11%. Even though BTC bounced back from its monthly lows of $29,000, traders, miners, and holders were all in the unchartered territory.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks to Buy on a Dip

Market fluctuations create buying opportunities for long-term investors, whether they are adding to an existing position or initiating a new one. The industrial sector has been somewhat weak of late, so I thought I'd outline five long-term growth stocks that have dipped recently. They include industrial giant General Electric (NYSE:GE),...
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Reveals Stake In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The purchase follows an April SEC filing allowing several of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)'s funds to gain significant crypto exposure. Morgan Stanley’s Europe Opportunity Fund has disclosed a 28,000 GBTC stake in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. Morgan Stanley Details Crypto Exposure. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),...