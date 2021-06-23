Clear Secure Stock Is Another Solid IPO Buy on Robinhood

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.14 ($69.58).