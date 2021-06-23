Cancel
Economy

Air Canada Stock: Could the “Delta” Variant Drag it Back to 2021 Lows?

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been turbulently flying higher in recent months on the back of continued vaccination efforts. Peak summertime travel season is quickly approaching, and as more Canadians get their second jabs over the coming months, the environment seems quite bright for air travel. Restrictions are finally easing, quarantine hotels will soon no longer be necessary, and the province of Alberta is slated to remove all restrictions come Canada Day.

ca.investing.com
News Break
News Break
Economy
News Break
Worldairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: First Flight of Air Canada Rouge

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Canadian leisure operator Air Canada Rouge (RV) took to the skies for the first time in 2013. The airlines inaugural flight – RV1920 – operated by an Airbus A319ceo, departed Toronto (YYZ) bound for Kingston, Jamaica (KIN). It was followed shortly afterwards by a flight to Liberia, Costa Rica.
Economy

Air Canada Fights Back Against Massive DOT Fine With Bizarre Defense

A couple of weeks ago, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it would pursue a $25.5 million civil penalty against Air Canada for refusing to provide customers with refunds during the pandemic, when flights between the United States and Canada were canceled or had significant schedule changes. The...
Benzinga

5 Canadian Stocks To Consider For Canada Day

Earlier this year, Canada was named No. 1 country in the world in the 2021 Best Countries Report published by U.S. News & World Report. Obviously, all of those Anne Murray records were not a disqualifying factor. For those trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, there are...
Economy

Air Canada Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated May 6, 2021 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. All...
Economy

3 Airline Stocks to Watch in 2H as Air-Travel Scene Brightens

UAL - Free Report) former CEO Oscar Munoz, caused an untold misery to airlines last year. With air-travel demand touching a nadir, most airline companies incurred losses in each of the four quarters of 2020. Reflecting the hardships, the Zacks Airline industry declined 26.4% last year. Image Source: Zacks Investment...
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall for third day on Delta variant worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns rose that a more infectious strain of COVID-19 — the Delta variant — will derail the region's economic recovery. ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 14.55 points, or 0.44%, to 3,287.34 by 0236 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.10% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.40%. LG Chem and Naver added 0.24% and 0.12%, respectively. ** Investors are acting cautiously on even small risks as there are valuation worries after the main index hit record highs, and many are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. jobs data Shinhan Investment & Securities' Analyst Choi Yoo-june said. ** Australia is battling small but fast growing outbreaks with snap lockdowns in several cities, while Indonesia is also grappling with record-high cases. Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 219.8 billion won ($194.64 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,130.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.02%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 14.40% so far this year, and gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.445%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.111%. ($1 = 1,129.2600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Economy

Delta Air Lines Stock Looks Attractive

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) continue to trade 25% below pre-Covid levels despite a sizable recovery in domestic air travel demand. The domestic business contributes almost 78% of total revenues and currently passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are 20% below 2019 figures. Moreover, the third round of payroll support from the U.S. government is assisting employee salaries and mitigating losses through September 30, 2021. During this pandemic period, the company reported $3.1 billion of operating cash outflow - much lower than the $10 billion fall in DAL stock’s market capitalization. Thus, Trefis believes that the stock can observe strong gains as investors overlook pandemic losses. Our prior analysis, Pick Delta Over Southwest Airlines Stock To Extend Gains, highlights the key aspects in favor of an upside in DAL stock. Our interactive dashboard highlights Delta Air Lines stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession.
Stocks

Stocks Struggle As Delta Variant Wreaks Havoc; Dollar And Yen Edge Up

Wall Street notches up another record but Asia falters amid worrying spread of Delta variant. Dampened mood and US Covid resilience lift dollar, yen up too. Euro stutters as ECB divisions laid bare; pound slips as investors unimpressed by UK’s ‘Freedom Day’. Mixed start for equities as Delta outbreak hits...
Stocks

Stock markets on edge over Delta virus variant, Fed policy

A man wearing a face mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...
Stocks

Europe close: Stocks stage partial rebound, Delta variant in focus

European shares staged a partial comeback on Tuesday, although some analysts expressed concern regarding the ongoing spread globally of the Delta Covid-19 variant. "European markets have had an altogether more positive tone after yesterday’s declines; however, the shadow of Delta continues to overshadow wider sentiment," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
Markets

Asian Stocks Down as Fears over Delta COVID-19 Variant Spread

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down Tuesday morning, with several countries re-imposing restrictive COVID-19 measures to curb their latest COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.87% by 10:23 PM ET (2:23 AM GMT), with data released earlier in the day saying that retail sales grew a better-than-expected 8.9% year-on-year in May. Separate employment data said that the jobs/application ratio was 1.09 and the unemployment rate was 3% in May.
Economy

Will Air Canada Stock Soar or Crash Land in 2021?

In recent months, Air Canada (TSX:AC) has been attracting the interest of retail investors. And for good reason. Air Canada stock has been touted as one of the top reopening plays on the TSX for quite some time. After facing the wrath of the pandemic, this company has made a strong recovery. Indeed, after plunging more than 70% in March 2020, shares of this company have surged more than 110%. However, it is still trading significantly lower than its pre-pandemic highs.
Economy

Buy The Dip In Spirit Airlines Stock?

In recent months, progress in mass vaccination and growing passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon for the airline industry. However, new coronavirus variants are triggering fears of more infection waves limiting international travel and tourism demand. The shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) reached pre-Covid levels in March and have been trending downward in recent weeks. The company’s lower debt outstanding, coupled with the U.S. government’s third phase of payroll support, are key triggers of the stock’s recovery in the near-term. Moreover, passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are just 20% below 2019 levels. As PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022, Trefis believes that SAVE stock is a good value investment. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Why Spirit Airlines Stock Has Lost 43% Since 2018?