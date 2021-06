Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. There's a lot to unpack in Episode 2 of Loki as it finally answered some of our burning questions. Arguably the most important of them all is the identity of the mysterious variant who has been wreaking havoc in the sacred timeline. The debut episode of the series pretty much confirmed that the notorious variant the Time Variance Authority was after is none other than Loki but a different iteration of the God of Mischief.