Syracuse, NY

2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $99,900

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy cottage conveniently located minutes from stores, restaurants and highways! Enter into the enclosed front porch -- a nice mudroom or potential for additional living space; Once in the house you will see open floor plan/living, dining and kitchen. Little nook before going up the stairs is perfect for a small desk or sitting area. First floor bedroom and laundry. Kitchen and bath have recently been fully updated. You also have central air, new furnace and a fully fenced yard!

