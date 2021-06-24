Cancel
Cancer

Researchers uncover new function of regulator protein in multiple myeloma development

News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

A specific regulatory protein significantly influences the development of tumor-inducing blood vessels in the bone marrow of blood cancer patients. Using a series of different experiments, the team identified that a transcription factor known as JunB is central for the formation of new blood vessels in the bone marrow of patients suffering from multiple myeloma (MM). The findings, which have been published in the journal Leukemia, could pave the way for novel treatment approaches for this still incurable disease.

www.news-medical.net
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

The Multiple Myeloma Treatment Pipeline and Specialty Pharmacy

The American Cancer Society predicts nearly 35,000 Americans will receive a diagnosis of multiple myeloma (MM) in 2021.1 Dealing with a cancer diagnosis is difficult, but patients with MM have reason to be hopeful. Survival rates are on the rise, and a robust pipeline of promising immunotherapies and novel treatment options are in development.2 Specialty pharmacies will play a critical role as new treatments for MM are approved.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Epizyme's Multiple Myeloma Drug Candidate Inhibits Tumors In Animal Models

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) has reported positive data from mouse studies for potential first-in-class therapy, EPZ-719, that targets the enzyme SETD2. The chromosomal abnormality is responsible for about 15% to 20% of multiple myeloma cases and is associated with poor patient prognosis. Data were presented at the European Hematology Association...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Management Strategy Helps to Mitigate Neurotoxicity Concerns With Cilta-Cel in Multiple Myeloma

The frequency of neurologic toxicities from ciltacabtagene autoleucel can be reduced with management strategies for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, findings from CARTITUDE-2 show. The frequency of neurologic toxicities from ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; JNJ-68284528) can be reduced with management strategies...
Canceronclive.com

Deep Responses Yielded With Daratumumab Plus CyBorD Followed by Daratumumab Maintenance in Multiple Myeloma

For patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed multiple myeloma, regardless of transplant status, daratumumab plus cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone induction followed by daratumumab maintenance therapy achieved durable and deep responses. For patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed multiple myeloma, regardless of transplant status, daratumumab (Darzalex) plus cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Davies on Future Research Directions With Isatuximab in Multiple Myeloma

Faith Davies, MD, discusses future research directions with isatuximab in the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. Faith Davies, MD, a professor in the Department of Medicine and director of the Clinical Myeloma Program at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses future research directions with isatuximab (Sarclisa) in the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop new imaging technique for studying nanoscale coronavirus-host interactions

To prevent future pandemics, scientists must gather as much information about the coronavirus as possible. Previously, MERS and SARS are more deadly than severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) but have a low rate of transmission. On the other hand, SARS-CoV-2 has spread faster amongst people but has a lower risk of death than the other two viruses. Developing future coronavirus treatments will require a greater understanding of virus-host interactions.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Landmark multiple myeloma study completes enrolment and method development

Binding Site is pleased to announce that the ground-breaking iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) study has reached an important milestone, with the publication of a paper outlining the design and recruitment of this population-based screening study.1. The large-scale study – which includes over 80,000 individuals, more than...
WildlifePhys.org

Crosslinker protein helps egg cells develop

A protein helps direct the flow of materials in the Drosophila ovary during the development of egg cells, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Current Biology. The protein, called Short Stop, helps organize microtubules that carry proteins, RNA and even whole organelles from nurse cells to the oocyte,...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Sperling on the Rationale to Evaluate Cellular Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses the rationale to evaluate cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, instructor in medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses the rationale to evaluate cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. The disease biology of multiple myeloma has demonstrated clear involvement with the...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Isatuximab Displays Promise in Early-Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, as Researchers Eye CAR T-Cell Therapy

Faith E. Davies, MD, discusses the how to approach patients with high-risk myeloma, as well as how isatuximab and CAR T-cell therapies fit best for that patient population. Beyond the progress seen across the multiple myeloma armamentarium, unmet needs remain for patients with high-risk disease, poor prognostic factors, and relapsed disease, according to Faith E. Davies, MD.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers develop new imaging agent to detect activated platelets

More than 2 million coronary artery stents are implanted each year to help protect or restore normal blood flow to the heart, to treat patients suffering from angina or a heart attack due to coronary artery disease (CAD). While stents are highly effective and safe devices, scarring or clotting of unhealed stents can occur in a small percentage of subjects, leading to complications such as stent restenosis or thrombosis, which can be life-threatening. At present, approaches to understand stent healing based on their biological clotting status is unavailable in patients.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers propose new strategy for developing drugs based on inhibition of tyrosine kinases

A study performed by researchers at the Institute for Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC-CSIC) from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) in collaboration with Stony Brook University (USA) proposes a new strategy for the development of new drugs based on the inhibition of tyrosine kinase enzymes, molecules that activate and trigger many cellular processes. The results have been published in the Chemistry - A European Journal.
Canceronclive.com

Hoffman Highlights Key Updates in Rapidly Evolving Multiple Myeloma Care Continuum

Quadruplet regimens, such as those with daratumumab, are on the rise in the frontline treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, and the FDA approval of the first BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel represents the monumental advance made in the relapsed/refractory setting. Quadruplet regimens, such as those with daratumumab (Darzalex),...
CancerHPCwire

Accelerating research and development for new medical treatments

Today, more than 290,000 researchers in France are working to provide better support and care for patients through modern medical treatment. To fulfill their mission, these researchers must be equipped with powerful tools. At AWS, we believe that technology has a critical role to play in medical research. Why? Because technology can take advantage of the significant amount of data generated in the healthcare system and in the research community to enable opportunities for more accurate diagnoses, and better treatments for many existing and future diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Next generation proteomics with drug sensitivity screening identifies sub-clones informing therapeutic and drug development strategies for multiple myeloma patients

With the introduction of novel therapeutic agents, survival in Multiple Myeloma (MM) has increased in recent years. However, drug-resistant clones inevitably arise and lead to disease progression and death. The current International Myeloma Working Group response criteria are broad and make it difficult to clearly designate resistant and responsive patients thereby hampering proteo-genomic analysis for informative biomarkers for sensitivity. In this proof-of-concept study we addressed these challenges by combining an ex-vivo drug sensitivity testing platform with state-of-the-art proteomics analysis. 35 CD138-purified MM samples were taken from patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed MM and exposed to therapeutic agents from five therapeutic drug classes including Bortezomib, Quizinostat, Lenalidomide, Navitoclax and PF-04691502. Comparative proteomic analysis using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry objectively determined the most and least sensitive patient groups. Using this approach several proteins of biological significance were identified in each drug class. In three of the five classes focal adhesion-related proteins predicted low sensitivity, suggesting that targeting this pathway could modulate cell adhesion mediated drug resistance. Using Receiver Operating Characteristic curve analysis, strong predictive power for the specificity and sensitivity of these potential biomarkers was identified. This approach has the potential to yield predictive theranostic protein panels that can inform therapeutic decision making.
Canceronclive.com

Navigating Newfound Options, MRD Assessment, and Emerging Approaches in Multiple Myeloma

The expanding therapeutic landscape in multiple myeloma is poised to integrate daratumumab-based quadruplet therapies and novel cellular therapies as standard options for patients with newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory disease. The expanding therapeutic landscape in multiple myeloma is poised to integrate daratumumab (Darzalex)-based quadruplet therapies and novel cellular therapies as standard...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy Prophylaxis With Anakinra May Reduce CRS and Toxicities in Multiple Myeloma

The frequency of moderate to severe cytokine release syndrome was reduced in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who received anakinra prophylaxis with orvacabtagene autoleucel, a BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, according to findings presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress. The frequency of moderate to severe cytokine...
ComputersEurekAlert

Stanford researchers develop new software for designing sustainable cities

New technology could help cities around the world improve people's lives while saving billions of dollars. The free, open-source software developed by the Stanford Natural Capital Project creates maps to visualize the links between nature and human wellbeing. City planners and developers can use the software to visualize where investments in nature, such as parks and marshlands, can maximize benefits to people, like protection from flooding and improved health.