SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Biotechnology today announced the initiation of a research project with Biocogent, the leading provider of high technology products and services to the personal care and cosmetic industries. The research project is focused on developing proof of concept novel, chemical-free and safe solutions that can specifically target problematic bacteria in the skin microbiome. There is a growing recognition of the importance of solutions that remove only problematic bacteria while preserving the beneficial bacteria of the human microbiome.