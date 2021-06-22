Daily News Lesson: Supreme Court rules in favor of student-athlete compensation

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To view the full video and transcript, click here. Summary: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a blow to the NCAA as the justices sided with former college athletes in a dispute over compensation. While the unanimous ruling was limited to education-related benefits, like postgraduate scholarships and paying for computers or tutoring, it could add to the momentum for greater compensation for college athletes. Many see the NCAA compensation rules as unfair, as they allow universities to profit off the athletic talents of students while denying those students compensation. As athletes continue to fight for greater compensation privileges, this marks a great step forward.