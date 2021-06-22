Cancel
Daily News Lesson: Supreme Court rules in favor of student-athlete compensation

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirections: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To view the full video and transcript, click here. Summary: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a blow to the NCAA as the justices sided with former college athletes in a dispute over compensation. While the unanimous ruling was limited to education-related benefits, like postgraduate scholarships and paying for computers or tutoring, it could add to the momentum for greater compensation for college athletes. Many see the NCAA compensation rules as unfair, as they allow universities to profit off the athletic talents of students while denying those students compensation. As athletes continue to fight for greater compensation privileges, this marks a great step forward.

Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

SCOTUS ACA Ruling Allows Employers to Consider Improvements

The U.S. Supreme Court recently dismissed the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act. As the most recent sequel to what Justice Samuel Alito called “our epic Affordable Care Act trilogy,” California v. Texas marks the third time the Supreme Court has rebuffed challenges to the act. Employers may now move ahead with greater certainty that the ACA may well be here to stay and consider possible improvements.
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
Arizona Statejocoreport.com

Supreme Court’s Arizona Voting Law Ruling Could Have N.C. Implications

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Arizona’s bans against ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct Election Day voting. The 6-3 ruling from the nation’s highest court could have an impact on N.C. election rules moving forward. State lawmakers are considering potential election law changes in the wake of the 2020 election, which...
California StatePosted by
CBS 8

Supreme Court, NCAA decisions embolden advocates for college athlete compensation in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a National Collegiate Athletic Association rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Cooper signs Executive Order surrounding student-athlete compensation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office says he has signed an Executive Order establishing rules for how student-athletes can earn compensation or get representation, for use of their name, image and likeness while enrolled at a university. Cooper says the rules will set a standard for individual institutions...
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Supreme Court rules in favor of new Arizona election laws

PHOENIX -- Arizona is going to get to keep its laws against "ballot harvesting'' and counting only votes cast within the proper precinct. In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded the provisions of the 2016 law do not violate the Voting Rights Act. The majority concluded that there...
Champaign, ILdepauliaonline.com

Gov. Pritzker signs NIL bill that allows student-athletes to earn compensation

As of July 1, 2021, Illinois student-athletes will be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL). On Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act (SB 2338) that offers new opportunities for student-athletes. “Beginning July 1st,”...
Dallas, TXPosted by
St. Joseph Post

History: NCAA clears way for student athlete compensation

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.
College SportsPosted by
Daily News

March Madness, June sanity: Prodded by the Supreme Court, the NCAA starts embracing fairness for student athletes

At long last, and only after a major defeat at the Supreme Court and new laws set to go into effect in many states, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is poised to let student-athletes profit off their names and likenesses. They must be slow learners. Monday came the historic recommendation from the NCAA’s Division I Council; Wednesday, its full board of directors will review and is ...
Pennsylvania Staterecordargusnews.com

Name/image compensation for Pa. student-athletes proposed

HARRISBURG (AP) — College athletes in Pennsylvania would be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness in proposed legislation associated with the new state budget package. PennLive.com reports that a document obtained from the state House Republican Appropriations Committee and tied to the state’s budget contains language saying a college student athlete “may earn compensation” for their […]
Congress & CourtsRichmond.com

Leading-Edge Law: Supreme Court ruling paves the way for paying big-time college athletes

Look for major college athletes, at least football and men’s basketball players, to be paid employees easily within a decade, perhaps much sooner. You probably have heard about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent 9-0 ruling against the NCAA in a college sports antitrust case. Buried in the less publicized parts of the case is the future of amateurism in big-time college sports.

