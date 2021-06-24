Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlinville, IL

Blackburn announces new program for students with diverse abilities

By Kyle Cunningham
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLINVILLE — Blackburn College is implementing a new four-year program intended to increase opportunities for students with diverse abilities. The program, Blackburn and Beyond, will begin this fall as part of the college’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Set to provide inclusive post-secondary education for young adults with diverse learning abilities, it will be the only program of its kind in downstate Illinois.

www.myjournalcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
City
Carlinville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Secondary Education#Diversity#Blackburn College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...