Blackburn announces new program for students with diverse abilities
CARLINVILLE — Blackburn College is implementing a new four-year program intended to increase opportunities for students with diverse abilities. The program, Blackburn and Beyond, will begin this fall as part of the college’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Set to provide inclusive post-secondary education for young adults with diverse learning abilities, it will be the only program of its kind in downstate Illinois.www.myjournalcourier.com