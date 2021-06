FC Dallas is currently in last place in the Western Conference, with a match record of 1-3-3. The club is returning to play from the international break this weekend against Minnesota United, a team the club has already lost to once this year. With a month or so for the players to reset and refocus on the season, it’s critical for the club to win the match on Saturday in order to gain some momentum. There a couple of things the team should adopt in order to get all three points this weekend.