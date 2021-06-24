iPhone 13 announcement could be set for the third week of September

A little over a year ago, Apple surprised with the launch of the renewal of the iPhone SE. It was a long-awaited change considering that the first generation model was already quite out of date, but the idea of ​​having an iPhone with a lower price, but also with an older design, liked quite to users. And, on this occasion, with the iPhone SE of the year 2020 this is something that has been maintained, only in this case it inherits the body of the iPhone 8 instead. However, we have been hearing about a possible renewal of this device for next year, and it seems that it could be closer even than we imagined at first.