iPhone 13 announcement could be set for the third week of September
Apple iPhone 13 rumors are coming left and right. We have heard that a 120Hz display is finally making its way to Apple’s phones later this year. The company could employ the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) tech from Samsung instead of LTPS to achieve the high refresh rate numbers. The upcoming iPhones are also tipped to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 variants and offer new optics. The latter will cause a change in the camera housing too. Now, we also have a launch timeline for the iPhone 13.pocketnow.com