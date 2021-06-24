Tornado Warning issued for Madison, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Madison; Stanton The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Southwestern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Madison, or 13 miles south of Norfolk, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Stanton around 130 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN