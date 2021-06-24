Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 111 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 10 miles northwest of Toivola, or 11 miles south of Hibbing, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Toivola around 120 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Silica and Little Swan. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.