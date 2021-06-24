Cancel
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 national receiver prospect Kyler Kasper

By Chris Trevino
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trojans made significant offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle to four-star Williams Field (AZ) wide receiver Kyler Kasper on Wednesday. Kasper was on USC's campus for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Kasper is rated the No. 75 ranked prospect, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 3...

247sports.com
