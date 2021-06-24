RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 national receiver prospect Kyler Kasper

USC has momentum and for the first time in nearly half a decade it appears the Trojans are building upon success rather than squandering the opportunity. The addition of 5-star offensive lineman Mykel Williams on Tuesday will go a long way toward propelling the Trojans toward a second straight top-10 recruiting class, the first for the program since a tremendous run inside the top 5 and 10 of the 247Sports Composite from 2014 through 2018. Those classes have resulted in 56 wins over the last seven seasons, with back-to-back 10-win marks in 2016 and 2017 serving as a highlight. But that is also an issue: elite recruiting classes have not led to sustained success under coach Clay Helton. Might that be changing as he begins a sixth and critical season as head coach?