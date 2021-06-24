Arvada Press Letters to the Editor for June 24

As a nearly lifelong Arvada resident, i have not been bashful to voice my displeasure with council on past issues. it would be remiss of me now, not to say a heartfelt “thank you” for denying Amazon’s Project Indiana proposal! good for the five of you who voted to deny the desires of this big corporation. Thank you for putting the desires of the community ahead of the tax revenue that would have accrued to the city ... had this project been approved.