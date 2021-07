I'm about to buy an old tablet - probably a kindle fire of some sort but I'm not sure yet. I was told by a store worker at a gadget shop that old tablets have some kind of "update block" meaning they can't be updated anymore or something. I don't remember the details but he seemed to be saying you can't download newer apps on the old devices or something. I can go back and ask for more details but I am just hoping that someone here knows what I am talking about and can fill me in on what I need to know before buying an old tablet?