Global B2B Payments
NuORDER: Automation, Standardization Can Reduce Cross-Border eCommerce Payments Fees. B2B marketplaces want to offer the convenience and security of accepting card payments but seek options to lower the cost of payments without compromising and the guarantee of good funds. In the Global B2B Payments Playbook, Robert Johnson, of B2B eCommerce platform NuORDER, explains how standardizing payments and use of automation can help global eCommerce platforms manage both.www.pymnts.com