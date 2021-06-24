Spotlight Home: Stoney Creek

Located in the pristine surroundings of what was once the Jaquette Farm in Monclova is Stoney Creek development. This 115-acre site provides over eight acres of a wooded preserve and is enhanced with a nature walking trail. The 55-and-older community also will feature a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, and striking views of the large lake which wraps through the property. The secluded lake will also accommodate the use of electric boats that residents of nearby communities have grown to love.