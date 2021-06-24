Top Tickets — Lyrics on the Lake, Mipso, Adam Rutledge. Sol Roots

Thanks to David and Cathy Thomas for sending this information.. As regular members of our reformed church in England prior to our retirement to Madeira in 2019, we have been looking for a church here that would fill our spiritual needs, as well as our desire for a place of fellowship and Christian love and respect for all. So we were intrigued when James Paice advertised in advance that he would be spending some months in Madeira, based around the Digital Nomads in Ponta do Sol, and that he wished to set up a ‘pop-up’ non-denominational church in the area. So we attended the first of his Sunday services at the Sol Poente cafe (up the slope towards the causeway on the left headland at Ponta do Sol beach), and we have been going ever since.