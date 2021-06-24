Top Tickets — Lyrics on the Lake, Mipso, Adam Rutledge. Sol Roots
The Jacob Doss show scheduled for Saturday at Fork in the Alley has been canceled. That information arose after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press. The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, scheduled to play The Friday Night Backyard Jamboree this week at Floyd Country Store, have canceled due to an illness in the band. Jailbirds Out On Bond will play the date instead. That information arose after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press.roanoke.com