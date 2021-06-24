Grab some popcorn and kick back with dad

Fin is a new documentary from director Eli Roth that exposes the truth about shark poachers and the multi-billion dollar industry behind it. Teaming with producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Dobrev, the film was acquired by streaming service Discovery+ and will debut on there on July 16th. This is not for the faint of heart but is an important film, or as Roth puts it: "FIN is the scariest film I've ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks. They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved, especially now when the shark fin sales ban is going before the House." Check out the trailer below.