Arvada, CO

Letter to the editor: Kick-off party for Michael Griffith

 4 days ago

I want to invite all Arvadans to come to the kick-off party for my husband’s campaign for Arvada City Council At-Large. It is on June 27, 2-4 PM at 6820 West 62nd Ave. in Arvada. Come and meet Michael P. Griffith, hear him speak, and you will know right away that he is a different kind of candidate than the others. Michael and I have owned a home in Arvada for 7 years and have started our family here. We intend to stay here and grow old together. Michael is the kind of person who is always available to help a neighbor or friend. He is simply an all-round nice guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Because he loves Arvada and understands a great deal about city planning and has served on the Arvada Planning Commission for 5 years now, he is ready to step into another position to serve in a more comprehensive way as councilman. Professionally, Michael is a licensed Landscape Architect and Urban Designer so he has a unique set of skills in his toolkit that will enable him to make wise decisions on the council. He knows a great deal about how cities grow and what makes a great community. Come to the kick-off party and meet “Mike” and see the difference only he can make in our city. Visit Michael’s website at www.MichaelForArvada.com for more information and learn why “We Like Mike!”

