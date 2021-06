On Wednesday, June 16, the U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly, 415-14, in favor of making June 19 a national holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Many African Americans think of it as their 4th of July, their Independence Day. We celebrate together because none of us are free until all of us are free. The 100-member Senate voted unanimously in favor of it. When does the U.S. Senate vote unanimously on anything?