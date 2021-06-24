'Physical' Is An Uneven Look At '80s Ambition
We first see her backstage, sitting at a mirror lined with lights. She looks like the 1980s: permed hair, a high-cut berry-colored leotard, a sparkly silver belt. It is 1986, according to the numbers on the screen. She gets up and travels a series of hallways, never showing us her face, until she arrives in a large room where someone says "Places, everyone." This is the aerobics goddess shooting a video, clearly the master of all she surveys. But before she can reveal herself, we cut to a miserable-looking Rose Byrne, and the on-screen date rolls back from 1986 to 1981. This is the aerobics goddess five years earlier. Her name is Sheila.www.npr.org