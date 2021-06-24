Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Physical' Is An Uneven Look At '80s Ambition

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first see her backstage, sitting at a mirror lined with lights. She looks like the 1980s: permed hair, a high-cut berry-colored leotard, a sparkly silver belt. It is 1986, according to the numbers on the screen. She gets up and travels a series of hallways, never showing us her face, until she arrives in a large room where someone says "Places, everyone." This is the aerobics goddess shooting a video, clearly the master of all she surveys. But before she can reveal herself, we cut to a miserable-looking Rose Byrne, and the on-screen date rolls back from 1986 to 1981. This is the aerobics goddess five years earlier. Her name is Sheila.

www.npr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Alan Sepinwall
Person
Jordan Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Places#American#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV & VideosBoston Globe

This week’s TV: Novel ideas, getting ‘Physical’ in the ’80s, and a Juneteenth celebration

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers June 14-20. Variety had a “Virtual TV Fest” last week, with various panels featuring writers, producers, and actors. One of the panels talked about TV adaptations of books, which are more popular than ever these days.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

In Apple TV's 'Physical', Rose Byrne Brings Back the '80s (and Those Leotards)

"The era is documented so much and it's parodied so much, it's easy to be funny. There was always a conversation of just keeping it as authentic as we could." If you had to pick one thing that defined the 1980s, you'd likely include aerobics. From leotards to Olivia Newton-John's "Let's Get Physical" to Jane Fonda's iconic fitness videos, aerobics became a cult-like obsession, and Rose Byrne's new Apple TV+ series Physical (June 18) recreates that time. "The era is documented so much and it's parodied so much, it's easy to be funny." Byrne plays Sheila, a wife and mother who finds purpose in her life, and eventually fame and fortune, through the world of aerobics. "She has ideas, she has ambition, she wants to sit at the table. Yet she's also harboring a horrible illness and an addiction and this secret life full of lies. We meet her at a breaking point." As for whether Byrne was influenced by any of the icons of aerobics in the '80s, Byrne says she was more focused on the world that writer Annie Weisman created. "I really wanted to just have a clean eye about that, and I didn't want to sort of lean on any particular exercise queen, if you will."
TV & VideosDecider

‘Physical’ Is an Absolutely Brutal Look at Disordered Eating

Physical starts with a zit on Rose Byrne’s laugh line. It’s an imperfection that’s seems so contradictory it’s laughable, the flaws of youth battling with the wrinkles of age. But Shelia (Byrne) never laughs at this contradiction, and there’s a good chance the audience won’t either. Though it’s billed as a comedy, Physical stands as one of the most scathing and devastating reflections on disordered eating and inner toxicity brought to screen. It won’t just make you sympathetic to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider, Shelia included. Annie Weisman’s new show will force you to take a hard look at what exactly your own inner voice is saying.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Best TV dramas of the '80s

The 1980s brought us many things: neon fashion, big hair sprayed into submission, the rise of the yuppie, and some of the best television shows to hit the small screen. Television dramas of the decade brought viewers to police precincts, law firms, and Victorian-era London. The shows featured ensemble casts, police detectives, and mysterious storytellers, who from week to week took audiences on a journey to places both known and unknown where they could forget about life for a while.
TV & Videosmentalitch.com

Top Television Stars of the 80s

Back in the day when Netflix, Hulu, and other young generation entertainment were not available, people would visit theaters with their families to watch hit movies. This was a time when television was making its way in almost every house, therefore, the entertainment industry was in full swing. Plus, at the time, even though many stars were coming out with new content almost every week but it wasn’t hard to keep up with everyone since the channels were relatively fewer. This is why the stars of the 80s are perhaps remembered with fond memories. One way or the other, they became a part of our childhood. So let’s take a look at the top television stars of the 80s that we miss seeing today.
MoviesComicBook

Will Forte Reveals First Look at MacGruber Revival on Peacock

MacGruber is coming back to your television set. The Saturday Night Live sketch-turned-feature film is now filming its revival for Peacock, and franchise lead Will Forte has unveiled a behind-the-scenes shot of himself back in the saddle. Saturday, the SNL alumnus shared a snapshot to his Instagram account alongside Ryan Phillipe and Kristen Wiig, all three in their wardrobe for the series.
Rock MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

10 Incredible ’80s Bands, a Discussion

We asked Scott Waldman — artist manager, Lido Beach frontman and the host of the Waldman's Words podcast — to zero in on some of the most incredible bands from the 1980s. We also asked him to discuss it with a friend, so he called up his business partner and the singer of the group Black Mansions, Tom Kunzman. Each offered their own Top 5 picks, with personal commentary, of great bands who first released an album in the '80s.
TV SeriesDecider

Best TV Shows of 2021… So Far

It’s hard to start a piece about the best TV of 2021 so far without mentioning the obvious elephant in the room: television is all great! Yaaaaay!. Just kidding, the elephant is obviously the Gary, the COVID pachyderm, who continued to tromp around the China Shop that was entertainment for the first half of this year. Though the firehose that is streaming and broadcast TV didn’t twist up the way it did in the first half of 2020, we started to see the effects of that stoppage as streamers almost imperceptibly slowed down the amount of content they were distributing, and productions that booted up found creative (and some not so creative) ways to deal with new protocols for shooting during a pandemic. Yes, I used an elephant metaphor and a hose metaphor in the same paragraph. Deal with it.
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

On Not Letting Ambition Take Over

When I was young, writing didn’t feel mysterious or difficult. I wasn’t curious about other writers’ processes, or searching for the “best” way to develop a story. Writing was just putting pen to paper and seeing what came out. It was a way to pass the time contentedly. It was a way to explore my own mind — what I was curious about, what I remembered, what I longed for.
Visual Arttpr.org

Briscoe Exhibit Looks At ‘70s, ‘80s-Era Westerns Through Historical Lens

For a guy who earns his spurs today writing about westerns, Andrew Patrick Nelson wasn’t a fan as a young boy. “I grew up in the superhero and science fiction-saturated popular culture of the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Nelson explains. “Westerns weren’t something I really encountered until I started studying film in college. And once I started watching them, I just became hooked.”
MoviesHuntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'F9' is an uneven but thrilling ride

The logic around sequels has always been that, aside from outliers like “The Godfather Part II,” you’re bound to see a case of diminishing returns no matter how much you love the overall series. The “Fast and Furious” franchise that launched two decades ago as the story of street racers who pulled heists on the side and the undercover cop trying to take them down has consistently, if not disproven, at least challenge this theory.
MusicStereogum

The Ambitions, Frustrations, And Genre-Jumping Thrills Of KennyHoopla

The Wisconsin native on building a legacy, gaining traction as a Black rock artist, and working with Travis Barker on his impressive new mixtape SURVIVORS GUILT. “I’m just trying to make the anthems we don’t have yet,” Kenneth La’ron, better known as KennyHoopla, says over Zoom. The 23-year-old rock artist is known for his poeticism, but he’s no fan of interviews. In previous conversations, he’s recognized how difficult it is to capture truth within the format of a half-hour call. He apologizes a lot at the starts and ends of his responses (“I say sorry a lot by the way”) as well as backtracks, qualifies, and comments on his own sentences (“Man, I feel like I’m giving horrible answers”). So in the middle, when he does speak confidently, these larger statements feel earnest and believable.
Video GamesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Superdeep’ review: Video gamey horror movie is uneven fun

Superdeep is an off shoot of haunted house horror. In 1984, seven miles below the surface, what sounded like the screams of men and women were recorded at the Kola Superdeep borehole. The area was sealed in order to keep others from finding it. Decades later, a team goes to investigate and must face a terrible threat that endangers all of humanity.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
Greece, NYwestsidenewsny.com

GPAS presents “Hits of the 80s”

Greece Performing Arts Society (GPAS) presents “We Will Rock You – Hits of the 80s,” on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. The virtual show is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted online. This gala performance will showcase Greece Performing Arts Society’s three musical ensembles – the Greece Choral...
Musicdiscchord.com

Pete Sasqwax - Uneven Surfaces

FAC Drumkit (loaded with percussive hits from the incredible Folktek sample pack) being sequenced by Atom 2 in an incomplete 2 bar loop (the second bar is cut short to force the loop to become unpredictable and out of sync with the other tracks). Moazaic also sending Turing Machine triggers to the percussion to provide additional variation.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Blind Ambition’ Film Review

‘Blind Ambition’ debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Documentary Competition. Our Tribeca 2021: ‘Blind Ambition’ film review is below. ‘Blind Ambition’ follows four Zimbabwean men, Joseph Dhafana, Marlvin Geese, Tinashe Nyamudoka, and Pardon Taguzu, as they separately leave their native country in pursuit of greener pastures in South Africa. Their journeys lead them to the South African restaurant industry, where their newly discovered interest in wine bring them together to form the first Zimbabwean team of elite, competitive sommeliers.