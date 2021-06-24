'Physical' Is An Uneven Look At '80s Ambition

"The era is documented so much and it's parodied so much, it's easy to be funny. There was always a conversation of just keeping it as authentic as we could." If you had to pick one thing that defined the 1980s, you'd likely include aerobics. From leotards to Olivia Newton-John's "Let's Get Physical" to Jane Fonda's iconic fitness videos, aerobics became a cult-like obsession, and Rose Byrne's new Apple TV+ series Physical (June 18) recreates that time. "The era is documented so much and it's parodied so much, it's easy to be funny." Byrne plays Sheila, a wife and mother who finds purpose in her life, and eventually fame and fortune, through the world of aerobics. "She has ideas, she has ambition, she wants to sit at the table. Yet she's also harboring a horrible illness and an addiction and this secret life full of lies. We meet her at a breaking point." As for whether Byrne was influenced by any of the icons of aerobics in the '80s, Byrne says she was more focused on the world that writer Annie Weisman created. "I really wanted to just have a clean eye about that, and I didn't want to sort of lean on any particular exercise queen, if you will."