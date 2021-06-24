Cancel
Byesville, OH

Festival raises funds for Byesville Volunteer FD

Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Byesville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual Byesville Fireman’s Festival Friday and Saturday, at the Byesville Village Park, 216 Meeks Ave. The festival kicks off with the opening ceremony and crowning of royalty at 5 p.m. Friday and continues to 10 p.m. The Royalty Court winners will be announced. The court will consist of king, queen, prince and princess. Two winners, one from each contest, will receive a $100 cash prize and all four will appear in the fireman's parade immediately following the crowning ceremony.

