Sierra Nevada Announces A Surprise Drop of Summerfest Lager
(Chico, CA) – Earlier this year, Sierra Nevada Brewing made the proverbial record scratch when they announced they were retiring Sierra Nevada Summerfest Lager, in favor of the new Summer Break Session Hazy IPA. While it was understandable that from a pure business standpoint, a hazy IPA product would outsell a classic lager, Summerfest has quite the cult following. Subscribers of Sierra Nevada's email list were greated with this amazing news below: