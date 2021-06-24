Letter to the editor: Rosendale has strayed from the principles of the GOP

I’ll never forget how it felt to hear the midwife deliver the news, “we’re so sorry but there’s no longer a heartbeat” - like the ground was coming out from under me. In the days to follow my miscarriage, I privately put myself back together, with the help of the few people who I knew would understand enough to get me through such a strange, lonely grief. I found a sense of dignity in choosing what was right for my body in that time, based on my health care provider’s recommendations and what I knew to be right for me.