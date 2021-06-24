Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter to the editor: Rosendale has strayed from the principles of the GOP

By Kathryn Allen, PhD
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

Mr. Rosendale, as our only Montana representative in Congress, I find your behavior mystifying. I am curious how you attest that you represent the people of Montana. Last time I checked, the Montana electorate was not predominately white supremacists and QAnon followers. You have even strayed from the fundamental principles of the Republican Party. It appears you not only want to harm, but your behavior suggests that you want to destroy our democracy.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Qanon#Letter To The Editor#Gop#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationColumbian

Letter: Democratic Party creates a mess

Democrats need to just look in the mirror. It’s your party’s embracing of defunding the police, passing disastrous bail reforms, and letting hundreds of rioters, looters, and arsonists from last summer go free that’s causing the crime spike. Your party is tacitly telling them they’ll get away with it. When the majority party decides to adopt a pro-crime stance, mayhem will ensue in the areas this party dominates politically, which would be the cities.
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Rosendale wrong to vote against Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth (June 19, 1865) is the date that the enslaved people of the American South were finally freed from one of the vilest institutions in human history. That freedom ought to be celebrated, both with fireworks and with political action to repair the systemic damage done to our nation over the past 400 years by the indulgence and defense of slavery.
Congress & CourtsDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: GOP lawmakers insert themselves into our tragedies

I’ll never forget how it felt to hear the midwife deliver the news, “we’re so sorry but there’s no longer a heartbeat” - like the ground was coming out from under me. In the days to follow my miscarriage, I privately put myself back together, with the help of the few people who I knew would understand enough to get me through such a strange, lonely grief. I found a sense of dignity in choosing what was right for my body in that time, based on my health care provider’s recommendations and what I knew to be right for me.
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: GOP using gerrymandering to add unfair advantage

The Republican Party uses gerrymandering simply to draw lines of redistricting to add an unfair advantage in elections. As decades have shown, the GOP utilizes gerrymandering as a “last ditch” effort, to try and win elections where their party is not the preferred party of a specific area. The GOP...
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Montana GOP's judicial moves perfectly reasonable

Several days ago the Chronicle published an editorial by JP Pomnichowski and Ed Stafman, highly critical of Republican legislators' actions regarding fulfilling judicial vacancies. While several of their points were worthwhile, they substantially weakened their argument by attempting to change the definition of the term "court packing." Court packing has...
Public HealthMoscow-Pullman Daily News

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chuck found a new word. Isn’t that delightful. Apparently 3.85 million dead and counting, or people’s struggle for justice, is merely theater for him. Chuck (masks make me wince) Pezeshki, and Dale (I refuse to wear the mask of the Beast) Courtney saw the steps taken and their impact on business and religious freedoms as unjustified to reduce the spread of COVID 19.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Rosendale known as clickbait congressman

What’s up with our so-called representative, Matt Rosendale?. First, he votes against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers defending his fellow representatives, their staff and the Capitol itself on Jan. 6, when it was violently attacked by insurrectionists. And now he votes against a national holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, saying that celebrating the end of slavery somehow represents “self-hatred.” Kooky, as Sen. John Cornyn said when reading Rosendale’s excuse.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: How principled conservatives can crush Trump’s Republican Party

To the editor: The Times’ White House editor Jackie Calmes paints a frightening picture of the GOP’s rightward lurch. The danger to our democracy seems even more acute if we combine Republican radicalization with the barrage of voter suppression measures taking effect or about to take effect in many states. Senate Bill 1 and any other legislation in Congress to correct this appear dead in the water.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Republicans show more unconstitutional lawlessness

Regarding the Tony Messenger column “St. Louis leaders call legislative bluff on gun nullification, and Eric Schmitt provides the evidence” (June 22): I am mad as hell. I don’t know who Gov. Mike Parson and Republican legislators think they are. They openly backed a law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws as well as refusing to fund Medicaid and a nonpartisan redistricting plan, even after Missourians voted for it.
PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank the GOP

June 19th marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, -- nearly two years after the Proclamation issued by Republican President Abraham Lincoln. The Juneteenth holiday that honors Americans of African descent is rooted in the emancipation of enslaved Africans. As...
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: Don't minimize Capitol riot

Re "No equal justice for Capitol arrestees" (Letters, Friday):. The writer seems to have gotten his points from Sen. Ron Johnson (R) of Wisconsin, such as the core group was not armed. But arms does not mean firearms only. Many items can be used as weapons. He also mentions that...
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona Republicans strip power from Democratic Sec. of State

There was a time when secretary of state was a relatively obscure position. At the state level -- not to be confused with the official who lead the U.S. State Department -- these officials are largely focused on administrative and bureaucratic responsibilities, which in turn has traditionally kept their names from front pages.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Rep. John Curtis On Hopes For The New Conservative Climate Caucus

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks to John Curtis (R-Utah) about how his new climate caucus will educate House Republicans on how climate-focused legislation can be consistent with conservative values. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. This week, a group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives announced they're forming a conservative climate caucus....
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

From the Opinion Editor: A reminder about elections letters

The filing deadline for Duluth City Council and Duluth School Board candidates was Tuesday, meaning that, while it’s only June, we’re already in the throes of a local election season. So, a reminder then that letters to the editor for or against candidates — those vote-for-him/don't-support-her notes that historically have inundated and overrun newspaper opinion pages in the run-ups to elections — are treated as paid content in the News Tribune.