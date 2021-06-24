Letter to the editor: Rosendale has strayed from the principles of the GOP
Mr. Rosendale, as our only Montana representative in Congress, I find your behavior mystifying. I am curious how you attest that you represent the people of Montana. Last time I checked, the Montana electorate was not predominately white supremacists and QAnon followers. You have even strayed from the fundamental principles of the Republican Party. It appears you not only want to harm, but your behavior suggests that you want to destroy our democracy.www.bozemandailychronicle.com