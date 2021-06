During the recent address to the Joint Session of Congress, President Joe Biden said, “Now, look, if you don’t like my plan, let’s at least pass what we all agree on.” I agree with his sentiment broadly, and my goal as the Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee is to find areas that we can agree on in order to deliver real results for our constituents. That’s why I support H.R. 19, the Lower Costs, More Cures Act to lower prescription drug costs.