Collier County, FL

Neighborhood Noise, Budget Items and Potential Redistricting

By Donna Fiala
coastalbreezenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer winds down, we find people are also leaving for a little vacation. I hope they find some cool places to enjoy the summer. BUT there are still things going on at the county, so don’t think all is quiet and well. One of the problems for the people in the Lakewood community as well as the Glades community is the Legend’s Concerts at Sugden Park. The county gets calls during every concert, and I’m hoping the Parks Department can reach a happy conclusion between the neighbors and the loud music. When people have babies or children who can’t sleep, of the folks who want to sleep can’t because of the loud music, a compromise must be reached, or a solution must be found. There are two commissioners for that area: one is for the Lakewood Community and that person is Commissioner Rick LoCastro who you need to contact to help solve the problem, and the other is Commissioner Penny Taylor for Sugden Park, who is the other go-to person to contact. Please call them for help.

www.coastalbreezenews.com
