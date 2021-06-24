Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rachel Zegler To Play Snow White In Live-Action Disney Remake

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old actress making her on-screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will portray Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic. The adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer). “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal...

965kvki.com
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHAZAM! - FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Cast As Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

There's been a lot of positive chatter surrounding Rachel Zegler's work as Maria in Steven Spielberg's retelling of West Side Story, and it's clear she's about to hit the big time. After recently landing a lead role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the actress is now being lined up to take on the title role in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

The Next ‘Transformers’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Rise of the Beasts’

Congratulations, Beast Wars fans. It looks like your time has finally come again. The team behind the Transformers film franchise formally announced the plan for the next movie in the franchise today. It will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, adapting the Transformers: Beast Wars cartoons of the 1990s. The human stars will be In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback. The director will be Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II.
MoviesVulture

Pop Sensation Vin Diesel Wants to Do a Fast & Furious Musical

The lovable cast of scamps at the heart of the Fast & Furious franchise have driven their cars everywhere: underwater, outer space, the mean streets of East L.A. But there’s still one terrain that the Toretto clan has yet to conquer: the Broadway stage. And Vin Diesel is fixing to change that. During a Wednesday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asked him, “What about doing a full-on Fast & Furious musical? Would you be down?” Diesel answered, “I’m dying to do a musical,” elaborating, “I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life! I was this close to doing Guys & Dolls with Steven Spielberg, and we ended up not doing that. But I’m dying to do a musical.” Take us back to the timeline where we had Spielberg directing Diesel in that, instead of Spielberg directing Ansel Elgort in West Side Story. Never forget that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been instrumental to Diesel’s music career since Day One, when her virtual audience bopped along to his single, “Feel Like I Do.” They didn’t get into the logistics of what a Fast & Furious musical would actually look like (might we propose a Starlight Express–style roller-musical called Fast!), but they did get into Diesel’s star chart: Cancer sun, Scorpio rising, Sag moon. Sensitive and fiery. This explains so much.
Movieskunr.org

'In The Heights': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at the Broadway hit turned feature film, In The Heights. Tradition and updated sensibilities blend for the screen adaptation of the Broadway hit In the Heights. The movie features the old-fashioned exuberance generated by energetic dance on a big screen. It gets back to a basic concept featured in that classic cinematic musical The Wizard of Oz, though without fantasy. Oh wait, all musicals contain fantasy — given that few of us interrupt our dialogue by breaking into song.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Little Mermaid: Jessica Alexander joins the Live Action of the Disney movie

Jessica Alexander has been cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming film adaptation of Disney from The Little mermaid. The highly anticipated film is currently in production in London and the studio has yet to announce its official release date. Filming was previously delayed to early last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Scarlett Johansson to star in Disney’s Tower of Terror movie

Collider is reporting that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Tower of Terror, a new Disney movie based upon its classic theme park ride, as well as producing the film through her These Pictures production banner. Plot details for Tower of Terror are being kept tightly...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Shares Awesome Fan Art Tying Her Version Of Ariel With Disney's Animated Version

After recent Disney remakes including Mulan and Aladdin, the studio is checking off more live-action adaptations of their classics, with The Little Mermaid currently filming in Italy. Its star is Halle Bailey, one part of the sister duo Chloe x Halle and a Grown-ish actress, who is taking on the role of Ariel, and she’s sharing the love she’s already receiving from Disney fans.
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

New Jersey woman starring in new “Snow White” movie

Rachel Zegler continues to win a very hot streak. The 20-year-old from Clifton continues to create an impressive resume with the news that he starred in Disney’s new live-action version of Snow White. Zegler first became prominent by defeating thousands of other applicants to land Maria’s role in a remake...
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes

The first Shazam did an impressive job hiding a big surprise from its final act: Billy Batson’s entire adopted family got their own super-powers and joined together as the “Shazam Family” for the climactic fight. At this point, though, the cat is out of the bag, so for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the presence of all those Shazams - including the characters known in comics as Shazam Jr. and Lady Marvel — can be a big part of promoting the film.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Spin on the Old West

What was the last Western that really fell fresh and exciting? The Harder They Fall definitely does. It stars an amazing cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King, and it’s an incredibly stylish thriller set in the Old West, featuring a killer soundtrack. It comes from director Jeymes Samuel, better known as the British musical act The Bullitts (named after the classic Steve McQueen cop film). Samuel previously served as a musical consultant on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and made the short Western They Die By Dawn.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Watch the new trailer for highly-anticipated sequel Sing 2!

Check out some info and the trailer to the 2016 family-friendly hit!. In 2016, a bunch of animals with high hopes and a talent for singing hit the stage to win big. But, when everything seemed to be falling apart, the group of creatures stuck together and pulled off a show that brought everyone to their feet.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Review: ‘Luca’

An animated sea creature obsessed with human artifacts decides to leave the dull confines of their familiar underwater world and sets out for a new life on the surface, where they must face new challenges like learning to walk and communicate. No, we’re not talking about the 1989 Disney adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but the 2021 Pixar film Luca, now streaming on Disney+. While the similarities to the 80s musical classic only run skin deep, there is a sense of familiarity to Luca. Drawing inspiration from such diverse sources as the works of Federico Fellini and Hayao Miyazaki, the lofty artistic ambitions suggested by these cinematic forebearers come together in a fairly generic – and disarmingly literal – fish out of water story that is plenty entertaining for a single viewing, but lacks both the originality and complexity that make the best Pixar films as popular with adults as they are with children.
Celebritieskrwg.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Rita Moreno; 'The Kissing Bug'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Rita Moreno On 'West Side Story' And...
Theater & DanceBay News 9

Actress Rita Moreno is honest, unfiltered in new documentary

From relationships to racism, EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno speaks her truth about her upbringing and career in a new documentary. "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" showcases the humor of the 89-year-old Moreno, as well as lesser-known struggles she faced on her path to stardom, including Hollywood sexism and abuse, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando and depression a year before she emerged as an Oscar winner.
Moviesgranthshala.com

Could the ‘Luca’ Movie Have a Pixar Sequel? Director Weighs

After watching the new Disney Pixar movie Lucca, audiences think there’s room for a sequel. Many questions remained unanswered at the end of the film. Plus, who wouldn’t want to see more adventures from Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay), Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman)? Could a sequel be in the works? The director and several Luca cast members weighed in on the possibility of a second film.
TV & VideosPosted by
96.5 KVKI

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 9 Easter Egg

On this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. we learn that there is an Alpha to go with Omega — and that Alpha is someone we know very very well from Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian. Also this week, Omega gets held in a red force field. That’s never a good sign in a Star Wars movie. (Cue Obi-Wan screaming “Nooooooo!” as Darth Maul kills Qu-Gon.)
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Stranger Things season 4 is almost done filming

We have some good news to share with fans of Stranger Things season 4. It appears that production is winding down on the new season of the hit Netflix original series. It’s hard to know exactly where production is on Stranger Things season 4. There are so many rumors about the new season, filming, and everything flying around online on a daily basis. It’s hard to keep everything straight. The only reliable source of information online about Stranger Things season 4 is through updates from the cast.
Visual ArtPosted by
96.5 KVKI

‘WandaVision’ Concept Art Shows Development of the Hex

New WandaVision concept art reveals the early ideas the creative team had for the show’s “Hex.” For those who need a refresher, the Hex was a sweeping forcefield created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that encompassed the entire town of Westview, New Jersey. Inside the Hex was a completely fabricated suburban reality, complete with white picket fences and a charming town square. Now, members of WandaVision’s pre-production crew have begun sharing images of how the Hex was developed for the Disney+ series.