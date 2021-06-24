Thinking About Our Parents

The Great Commission starts at home. When starting a family, parents often see the value of raising their children in the context of the Christian household. Whether one is religious or not, the basic moral standards of the Christian faith, such as operating in forgiveness, not stealing, being kind and not being jealous are basic principles most would want their children to follow. Having a faith-filled background has also proven to have lasting effects into childhood. A recent study by Ying Chen, a Harvard University scientist, concluded that those who had a religious upbringing are less likely to “subsequently have depressive symptoms, smoke, use illicit drugs, or have a sexually transmitted infection—than people raised with less regular spiritual habits.” Yet, despite this study and many others that confirm the value of raising children in a Christian home, we still see a great number of those raised in Christianity falling away from the notion of organized religion. In fact, current research suggests that 70% of teenagers who were once in church regularly will leave the local church and even walk away from Christianity altogether. It can be quite confusing to see how church can be a benefit yet so many children are growing up to deny the faith.