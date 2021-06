Roger Federer was eliminated in the Halle second round by Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets. The Swiss' 71st victory in Halle fades. The Swiss had never lost in the second round in the historical German event and had already gone over 70 wins in five tournaments, but on the other side of the net he found a brave Felix Auger-Aliassime, who despite numerous wasted opportunities in the first and in the second set he won in comeback with the final score of 4-6, 6-3, 6.