If you’re looking for an SUV with a stylish appearance and a variety of engine options, then the 2023 Ford Escape is a great option to consider. This small crossover SUV offers one of the most attractive in the segment and is Ford’s best-selling SUV. It has a highly modern interior that can accommodate five passengers comfortably, with decent legroom and headroom behind. For the next year, the cabin will gain more standard equipment and much more high-quality materials.