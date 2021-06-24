Junior Cattlemen Care for Rookery Bay

The Florida Cattlemen, Cattlewomen and Junior Cattlemen’s Association held their annual convention on Marco Island this past week in part to celebrate 500 years of cattle in Florida. The association and cattle industry are about family, heritage and caring for the land, wildlife and water that is so precious to them. Carrying this deep seeded value from their ranches throughout the State to the Island, resulted in a group of caring young cattlemen and cattlewomen to contact the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and volunteer to help remove exotics from the Rookery Bay Snail Trail.