Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR GREELEY...NANCE...NORTHWESTERN MERRICK...SHERMAN AND HOWARD COUNTIES At 108 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belgrade to near Cushing to near Loup City, moving east at 50 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Greeley, St. Paul, Fullerton, Loup City, Genoa, Spalding, Palmer, Scotia, Dannebrog, Wolbach, Litchfield, Elba, Ashton, Belgrade, Farwell, Rockville, Hazard, Cotesfield, Cushing and Archer. The main threat for the potential for 80 mph winds will be in Nance and Merrick counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH