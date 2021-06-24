Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Kerry Katona's daughter meets her baby sister for first time in adorable snap

By ( Image: INSTAGRAM)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Kerry Katona's daughter Molly McFadden has met her baby sister Ruby for the first time.

Molly, 19, and newborn Ruby were spending some quality time with singer dad Brian McFadden when the snapshots were taken.

And the Westlife star, 41, proudly shared the heartwarming images to his Instagram account.

Brian and PE teacher fiancée Danielle Parkinson, 39, welcomed Ruby to the world back in May and called her arrival the "best week" of their lives.

Baby Ruby is Brian's third child, but first with Danielle. He also has two other daughters - Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18 - who he shares with the Atomic Kitten star Kerry, 40.

In the latest snap of his daughter Molly meeting baby Ruby, Brian's eldest daughter can be seen proudly smiling down at her newest sibling as she holds her lovingly in her arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rFOC_0adlhoAy00
Molly McFadden sweetly holds her baby sister Ruby ( Image: INSTAGRAM)

Ruby was tucked up in a sweet striped blue and white baby grow to meet her oldest sister for the first time.

Brian gushed: "2 of my 3 girls. Ruby has finally met both her sisters @123_mollymc."

The snap follows Brian's upload earlier in the week which shows him enjoying a spot of family time with Molly in the glorious sunshine in Quinta do Lago in Portugal.

The singer donned a snazzy pair of aviator sunglasses, while he kept his locks tucked back with a headband.

He was sporting a lightweight blue t-shirt to help him stay cool in the basking sunshine.

Proud parents Brian and Danielle have regularly been posting pictures on social media of their new tot meeting family members.

And the news of her arrival was even more special after the pair had previously revealed they had tragically suffered two miscarriages last year.

Danielle had previously opened up to OK! Magazine about the heartache she faces on her journey to conceive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYXyw_0adlhoAy00
Molly McFadden with dad Brian after meeting her baby sister for the first time ( Image: INSTAGRAM)

She said: "It does [feel like a miracle] but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

"The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt."

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in November last year and Ruby was born on May 16, 2021.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

362K+
Followers
72K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Katona
Person
Brian Mcfadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pe#Lilly Sue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Country
Portugal
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Usher’s Daughter Sovereign, 8 Months, Is Adorable In Rare Photo Ahead Of Singer’s 4th Child’s Birth

Ahead of the birth of his fourth child with partner Jenn Goicoechea, Usher shared a rare pic of his youngest daughter, Sovereign Bo. Proud dad Usher shared a rare picture of his youngest daughter on social media on Monday, June 14. The singer, 42, shared a post on Instagram with 8-month-old Sovereign Bo, whom he welcomed with partner Jenn Goicoechea in September 2020. In the snapshot, little Sovereign — donned in the ultimate watermelon-print bib — is affectionately staring at her dad, while Usher returns a warm smile.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead looks just like her daughter in new picture

Christina Anstead is a doting mom to three children, including daughter Taylor, 10, and in her latest post, fans couldn't believe how much Christina looked like her daughter. The Flip or Flop star had held a small gathering with some friends, and they posed around a marble table in a glamorous kitchen.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Sister Wives Fans, Attends Daughter's Graduation

Kody Brown attended his daughter's high school graduation late last week. And we know what many of you out there may be thinking:. Okay, great. Wonderful. What, exactly, is newsworthy about this decision/development?. Well... we'll go ahead and tell you what!. The Sister Wives star has earned a reputation for...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See a Rare Photo of Madonna's Kids With Her 90-Year-Old Dad

Madonna loves sharing glimpses into her life with her kids on Instagram. However, the singer rarely posts images of all of her children and their grandfather, which is why her most recent share is such a thrill for fans. In honor of her father, Silvio Ciccone's, 90th birthday, Madonna and her kids went to visit him at his vineyard. Read on to see what she captured of the family gathering.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Isabel Roloff Has "Baby Fever" on Instagram: Is She Pregnant?

More than once, Isabel Roloff has been dogged by pesky pregnancy rumors. Jacob's brothers, Zach and Jeremy, have been "twinning" when it comes to having kids with their wives. Of course, Jacob and Izzy are younger and living their own lives. But now, Isabel is making it clear that she...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino shares FIRST PHOTO of her newborn daughter taken in the NICU... after revealing Keziah was born 'too early'

Fantasia Barrino will soon be bringing her two-week-old daughter Keziah London Taylor home. The 36-year-old American Idol winner announced the happy news on Thursday with an Instagram post featuring the first photo of her baby daughter, who was born premature and has since been in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NCIU).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Mama June Reunites With All 4 Daughters for the First Time in 6 Years

Watch: Mama June Reveals the Only Thing She Wouldn't Do on Camera. June "Mama June" Shannon is taking one giant step forward with her family. Over the weekend, the WE tv realty star was able to reunite with all four of her daughters including Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 26, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 24, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 21, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Mama June’s Pregnant Daughter Pumpkin Shannon Reveals Second Baby’s Name

Pumpkin Shannon and husband Josh Efird have decided on the name of their second child. The pregnant reality star revealed the baby’s name to her fans on Instagram. Fans congratulated the couple and praised the name they’ve chosen for their baby boy. Mama June Shannon’s pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon...