Gareth Southgate has to weigh up some of his players’ lack of form and game time ahead of naming the squad charged with wrapping up England’s World Cup qualification.The Three Lions remain unbeaten on the road to Qatar but drawing two of their last three Group I matches means they only have a three-point cushion with two games to go.England host Albania at Wembley next Friday before rounding off qualification with a trip to minnows San Marino – the lowest ranked side in world football.Some bookmakers have the Three Lions priced at 1/1,000 to top the group but Southgate is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO