The only game tonight is Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Clippers and Suns. The Clippers are trying to erase their third 0-2 hole of this year's playoffs alone! They will again be without Kawhi Leonard, who is still being evaluated (allegedly) on a game-by-game basis. He'll join Serge Ibaka in street clothes. Marcus Morris is again a game time decision, but he has played in each of the first three games. The one we really have to watch is Cameron Payne, who left early in Game 3. He is tentatively scheduled to play.