Webster County, IA

DR. RAY BALDWIN

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ray Baldwin, 84, passed away peacefully with family by his side on June 18, 2021 in Sun City, California. Ray was born on November 24, 1936 in Webster County to Roy and Ethel Baldwin. After graduating from Payton High School he served a short time in the Marine Corps and then attended and graduated from Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. Later in life he became a Physician Assistant and practiced medicine well into his seventies. His love and passion for medicine took him all over the world.

