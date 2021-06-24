Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Alila Hinu Bay Oman geöffnet

By youhavebeenupgraded
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Das Hyatt Portfolio wird im wunderschönen Oman erweitert. Zum Grand Hyatt in Muscat und dem Alila Jabal Akhdar (bei Muscat) kommt bei Salalah das Alila Hinu Bay hinzu. “Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Alila Hinu Bay in Oman which joins Alila Jabal Akhdar as the brand’s second hotel in Oman along with 15 other Alila properties worldwide. Distinguished a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, the award-winning brand features luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most spectacular natural locations.

youhavebeenupgraded.boardingarea.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Ge#Hotels#Das Hyatt Portfolio#Muscat Und Dem#Bei Muscat#Bedouin#Omani#Guestrooms#Orchard#The Lobby Lounge#Hyatt#Marriott Bonvoy Community#Ihg Rewards Lounge#American Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Meditation
Country
China
Related
Travelhotelmanagement-network.com

Hyatt Hotels opens second Alila property in Oman

Hyatt Hotels has opened its second Alila-branded hotel in Oman on a beachfront in the southwest region of Dhofar. The opening of the new luxury hotel, Alila Hinu Bay, is part of the hospitality company’s plan to bolster its luxury lifestyle and wellbeing offering in the region. The property is...
BusinessLaw.com

UK Firm Launches In Oman, Joining Growing Trend

Growing U.K. law firm Kennedys is to continue its Middle East expansion by opening a new office in Muscat, capital of the Sultanate of Oman. Jamie Kellick, who joined the firm’s Dubai office in September 2019 from Addleshaw Goddard, will head up the franchise’s Oman presence, assisted by Nasser Al Shamli of Nasser Ali Shamli, Advocates & Legal Consultants (NASLAW), Kennedys’ associate firm in Oman.
Middle EastPosted by
IBTimes

Oman Launches Investment Residency Scheme For Foreigners

Oman will begin issuing long-term residency to foreign investors, the government said Wednesday as authorities attempt to shore up the Gulf nation's flagging economy. Depressed demand for oil and the coronavirus pandemic have hit the sultanate's finances hard, pushing leaders to seek alternative sources of hard currency. Foreign investors and...
Worldtimebusinessnews.com

How to Explore the Beauty of Muscat in 2021 With Oman Air Flights?

Are you going to book Oman Air Flights this year to explore the beauty of Muscat? But do you know what places and spots to cover on your trip? Find here. Every country or even city has multiple places that you can visit and it is important to know about those places before going there for a trip. So, if you are planning to go to Oman to explore the beauty of Muscat with Oman air flights or with any other airline, then what are the best places to visit. If you don’t have the list yet then this article will help you to create one that will help you a great deal while you are at your destination. We recommend you to write the following places down somewhere safe and retrieve them once you reach Oman. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get started.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EOG eyes exploration drilling in Oman this year: company president

Big US upstream independent EOG Resources is gearing up for some uncharacteristic exploration drilling in Oman, the company's president and next CEO said June 22, after making it's first entry into the Middle East in late 2020. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Houston-based...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

The Dolder Grand and BitLux launch crypto-based luxury travel partnership

The 5-star deluxe hotel from Zurich will offer alongside Florida-based BitLux, both with a digital currency-centered business model, the first comprehensive cryptocurrency luxury travel experience in the globe. The Dolder Grand hotel based in Zurich, Switzerland, and private jet company BitLux from Palm Beach, Florida, have partnered to offer the...
Middle Eastbreakingtravelnews.com

voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah to debut later this year

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Asre to introduce its premium brand, voco, to the Palm Jumeirah. voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will feature 141 rooms and open its doors to guests in December. The new hotel joins the voco family in Dubai, with voco Dubai on...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

IHG To Bring Its Premium Brand, Voco To Dubai's Iconic Palm Jumeirah

IHG® Hotels & Resorts , one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with ASRE Limited to introduce its premium brand, voco into Dubai's exquisite destination, Palm Jumeirah. voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will feature 141 rooms and open its doors to guests in December 2021. The...
Retailsuperyachts.com

Abu Dhabi's Most Luxurious Resorts 2021

When it comes to melting sunsets and desert sand dunes, nothing says luxury or beauty like Abu Dhabi. The UAE's most authentic gem, with opulence at its centre is not only a perfect hub for luxury retail, but also an unrivalled spot for jaw dropping resorts where no stay is short of six star service.
LifestyleForbes

9 IHG Hotels That Are Absolute Bargains On Points

With nearly 6,000 hotels and 16 brands worldwide, the InterContinental Hotels Group is one of the best for travelers. You’ll find a member hotel nearly everywhere you go and have the opportunity to earn and redeem points during your stay. Reward prices are all over the map, though. Now that...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Marriott International Opens 70th Property in Japan

Marriott International today celebrates another milestone in Japan with the opening of the company’s 70th property in the country, Aloft Osaka Dojima. With this opening, Marriott International continues its solid growth in Japan as the hotel chain with the most brand offerings. The company has 70 properties across 18 brands in 21 prefectures including major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, as well as other lesser known gems like Tochigi, Gifu and Wakayama. With a pipeline of over 30 additional hotels, including three hotels expected to open later this year, the portfolio is poised for continued growth in Japan.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Oman intensifies vaccination drive as coronavirus exhausts health sector

Jun. 27—DUBAI — Oman's Ministry of Health has resumed on Saturday drive-through coronavirus vaccinations for specific sectors of society, daily Times of Oman reported. Individuals above the age of 45 and women after their fourth month of pregnancy can receive the vaccine between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. through this service. The remaining population can receive their jabs at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Das ist das neue Novotel Design

Novotel und Design würde man jetzt nicht sofort in einem Satz nennen. Das soll sich ändern. Accor möchte der Marke Novotel ein neues frisches Aussehen geben. “Novotel, a beloved midscale hospitality brand, is pleased to announce that it has teamed with four international design teams to bring the brand’s new vision of modern, 21st century style to the world. Following an intense worldwide design pitch, Novotel chose four winning concepts that will be brought to life at Novotel locations around the globe, shifting Novotel from a standardized brand to a hospitality leader in the midscale hotel space. By choosing four distinct concepts, Novotel will provide flexibility to its owning and franchisee partners, allowing each to choose and customize an ideal style that best suits the unique character of the destination.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Expands Presence In Turkey With New Hotel In Izmir, Aliaga

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga and welcome guests to one of Turkey's key ports and gateway to Izmir, the pearl of the Aegean Sea. The opening of the hotel strengthens the brand's presence in Turkey and brings the Group's portfolio across the country to over 31 hotels in operation and under development.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

How Dynamic Hotel Awards Work With Accor, Hilton & IHG?

We earlier today published a piece about the possible Pros and Cons of dynamically priced hotel awards (read more here), and (not so) surprisingly, there are far more cons than pros. I thought it would be a good idea to look at how Accor (purest dynamically pricing chain), Hilton, and...
Beauty & Fashionthe360mag.com

ARMANI HOTELS × LUSH EXPERIENCES

ARMANI HOTELS SELECTS LUSH EXPERIENCES TO REPRESENT ITS TWO UNPARALLELED PROPERTIES IN DUBAI AND MILAN. Lush Experiences, one of travel’s premier sales, marketing and representation organizations boasting long held and deep relationships with travel advisors and members, today announced Armani Hotels has selected it to represent its two distinct hotels in Dubai and Milan to travel advisors and the travel industry across North America. Armani Hotels & Resorts was established in 2005 under an agreement between Giorgio Armani and Emaar Properties with the objective to develop, own and operate an exclusive collection of hotels, resorts and residences in the world’s most important cities and holiday destinations.