As Olympic Trials begin, USA Gymnastics eager to move past scandal

By Will Graves The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS — USA Gymnastics is trying to shift the narrative away from the Larry Nassar scandal. President Li Li Leung wants to talk about the progress it has made over the last three years. The safeguards it is putting in place to prevent sexual abuse. The programs that focus...

