Home » News » Local News » Gov. Budget To Include Illegals?. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature on Friday unveiled a state budget plan that would expand Medi-Cal coverage to low-income, undocumented adults and seniors ages 50 and over. State leaders are expected to sign the deal next week. The proposed expansion makes California closer to potentially becoming the first state in the nation to extend health care coverage to all its low-income residents regardless of immigration status. The state extended Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented children in 2016 and young adults up to the age of 26 in 2020. Average would start in 2022 and cost the state an ongoing $1.3 billion. Newsom had originally included extending Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented seniors over 65 in his budget last year but struck it, citing an expected budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He introduced a proposal again in his revised budget plan released in May to extend coverage for undocumented adults and seniors over the age of 60.