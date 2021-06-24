Marietta Man Sentenced for Armed Robbery; Cobb County Recoups Fees from Trump Suit; Smyrna's Downtown Redesign Approved

A Marietta man was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years for a 2019 armed robbery: Cobb County received a check for over $15000 for legal fees regarding Donald Trump's lawsuit of the county over election results; Smyrna has approved Mayor Norton's plan for a redesign of downtown. #MariettaGA #CobbCounty #Georgia #LocalNews - - - - - The Marietta Daily Journal Podcast is local news for Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, and all of Cobb County. Subscribe today, so you don't miss an episode! MDJOnline Register Here for your essential digital news. Find additional episodes of the MDJ Podcast here. This Podcast was produced and published for the Marietta Daily Journal and MDJ Online by BG Ad Group on 6-23-2021. For advertising inquiries, please email j.southerland@bgadgroup.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.