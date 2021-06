If you know Jazz, you know the Escovedo family. For years Peter Michael Escovedo has been infusing his authentic Latin flavor in the music of artists such as Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, George Michael, Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, Najee and more. And as an Emmy-nominated musical director who’s performed with the likes of Marvin Gaye, Justin Timberlake, Celine Dion, Tito Puente, Herbie Hancock, Kenny G, Mary J Blige, Tower of Power, Santana and others, you won’t find a more talented professional to add some genuine Latin flavor to your tv show, film score or radio hit. Salsa, rumba, songo, mambo, cha-cha, bolero, samba, and more are all represented here in 40 construction kits packed with plenty of spicy latin Jazz.